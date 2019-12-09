Battle of Wits county final at Longford library

There was great excitement in Longford branch library on Thursday last, November 21 with the County Final of Battle of Wits 2019.

‘Battle of Wits’ is a table quiz devised for Transition Year Students by the library services of Longford, Carlow, Laois, Kilkenny, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim and Roscommon.

There were six teams competing for the title on the day, Meán Scoil Mhuire Longford, Ardscoil Phadraig Granard, Mercy Ballymahon, Cnoc Mhuire Granard, St Mel's College and Lanesboro Community College.

Each school held the first round of the quiz in October and selected a team to represent their school.

After a keenly contested quiz Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon emerged as winners. Lanesboro Community College came second and Meán Scoil Mhuire Longford came third. The staff of Longford library would like to compliment all the students who took part in the quiz. Thanks also to the teachers who prepared their students for the quiz.

Mercy Secondary Ballymahon and Lanesboro Community College will represent County Longford in the regional final in Athlone on Wednesday, December 4.

Battle of Wits is part of Longford County Library’s Right to Read Network’s Action Plan.