Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Ireland has spent too long saying ‘it’ll be grand’

The farmers of Ireland - some from our own county -trundled into Dublin’s big city, quietly, peacefully without any sign of aggravation.

But bringing their tractors was more than enough aggravation to eventually meet the Minister, who had previously refused to do so. In Ireland we usually say “it’ll be grand”.

Well that day is almost over now, I hope.

The farmers conducted the most successful demonstration ever by sitting down. The problem was that everyone of them sitting, was driving a tractor. The purest image of power, relentlessness, going where other vehicles couldn’t tread. Most of all, when a few hundred tractors are simply ticking over they make one hell of a lot of noise.

The Gardaí had nothing to complain about, the demo was entirely peaceful. One thing they demanded was to meet with Minister Michael Creed who answered through his advisors whilst sitting in his lofty office that he would not meet the farmers.

Funny that, as how did he become a Minister? By gaining enough voters, the very people he then had the audacity to refuse to meet!

Maybe they should have come from Guinness / Diageo, or some such lobbyist? They’d be met.

All very strident, very relaxed and very positive he was.

In fact, not for turning. Too busy to bother with voters.

However, the next morning after the farmers continued to occupy the streets what did he do?

Ah, he acceded to the farmers request and met the delegation. He was slightly condescending not meeting them in his office, initially, but otherwise it was a massive victory for the farmers.

Injunctions on Paraic Brady and Colm Leonard were lifted, methinks that was directly related to Joe Healy stating boldly - on RTÉ - that ‘Larry Goodman was being petty’ with continuing the injunction.

With C&D agreeing to lift the injunction, one of the main demands of the farmers had been answered.

Currently we are all talking about the farce of printing machines. It’s time to stop saying the old Irish Mantra “it’ll be grand”.

For as long as we continue to put up with the farcical behaviour of civil servants, and Government, combined.

Ireland has spent too long saying “it’ll be grand”.

Has it worked?

You decide.