Longford law graduate honoured in Dublin conferring ceremony

At the recent Faculty of Law Conferring Ceremony in Griffith College Dublin, Killoe native Patricia Shaughnessy received the ‘Best Academic Achievement Award’ for the class of 2019 from College President Diarmuid Hegarty to honour her having attained the highest result in her year with a 1:1 Honours Degree in Irish Law (LLB).

Dr Hegarty, in presenting both the Degree and the accompanying award, congratulated Patricia on being an inspiration to budding students for having attained the rare achievement of a 1:1 in Honours Law which he said was all the more extraordinary as she had done so while continuing to work full time in Longford County Council.

Patricia is a past pupil of Ballinalee National School and Meán Scoil Mhuire in Longford and is now considering her options having been offered the opportunity of completing a Master’s Degree in Law by the Faculty of Law at Oxford University, Oxford.