Many Longford links in new book charting Leitrim's republican story

Leitrim’s Republican Story 1900-2000, regarded as the biggest and most extensive book ever written on Leitrim, has been reprinted in an enlarged and revised edition.

The most significant addition to the new edition is a listing of over 3,000 Leitrim men who joined the IRA during the War of Independence, including a number of Longford men who joined companies in Leitrim.

The book touches on many events of Longford interest. Among those are the fatal shooting of Edward Fitzgerald, a Free State soldier from Mohill in a pub in Ballinamuck during the Civil War.

The killing of land-agent, Gerald More O’Ferrall in Edgeworthstown in 1935 is dealt with in detail. Willie Mulligan from Aughnacliffe was one of four men charged in relation to this incident. All four were subsequently acquitted. This story is related in the new edition of Leitrim’s Republican Story 1900 – 2000.

The death of Ballinalee man, Sean Connolly, at the Selton Hill ambush is covered extensively as is the killing of Barney Casey from Ohill, Killoe in the Curragh in 1940. General Seán Mac Eoin was elected to Dáil Éireann in 1929 for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

The book is available in Longford in Newsround and in Lynch’s, Arva.