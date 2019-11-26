Longford student lands Maynooth University scholarship

Moydow's Petrina Carrigy was among almost 50 students beginning their studies at Maynooth in 2019 who were awarded €1,000 for achieving 550 points or more in their Leaving Certificate examinations.

The annual Entrance Scholarship Ceremony in Maynooth University recognises the academic achievements of some of their first year students in their Leaving Certificate exams, as well as scholarships for the Bachelor of Music and Equine Business degrees.

Aisling is a former student of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon and is currently studying Arts at Maynooth University.

Principal of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon Josephine Donohue also attended the ceremony.

From September 2020 Entrance Scholars will be able to obtain an apartment on campus for their first year (normal charges apply).

Two Michael Osborne Equine Business Scholarships were offered on the night to students of the Equine Business degree programme. These scholarships were awarded to Olivia Crimmins and Alix Donnelly. Eight students studying the Froebel Bachelor in Education degree were also recognised.

Meanwhile, Maynooth University Open Days take place on Friday, November 29 and on Saturday, November 30 next.