Longford filling station sells winning €21,200 radio bingo jackpot ticket

After 29 weeks and for the very first time the NCBI radio bingo jackpot has been won on Shannonside Northern Sound.

It was a very happy Halloween for Keogh Conboy from Ballinlough in Co Roscommon who was the sole winner of the NCBI radio bingo jackpot of €21,200. Keogh bought his lucky book in Hanlon’s Gala Filling Station, Dublin Road, Longford.

At the cheque presentation, Joao Soares General Manager Shannonside Northern Sound extended his heartiest congratulations to Keogh and added,

“Our jackpot has been in play for the last number of weeks and we are delighted that it has been won. We have started our new jackpot at €3,000 and it grows in increments of €400 until it is won or until it is capped. Books cost €5 and are available in store where the NCBI radio bingo poster is displayed. We will also be running a number of promotions in November & December so make sure you tune in for details.”