Six Longford projects in finals of BTYSE

The Longford finalists of the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) have been announced as the Exhibition gears up for the 57th year of the renowned educational event.

There are six worthy Longford projects from four of the county’s nine secondary schools featuring in this year’s exhibition, proving that young people in the midlands are as bright and innovative as ever.

Three groups from Ballymahon will showcase their hard work at this year’s exhibition with one group in Mercy Secondary School looking at ways to ‘Improve Accident and Emergency Experience for Patients and Hospital Staff with a simple Queuing system’, while a second group asks the pertinent question: ‘What factors influence the educational aspirations of girls from the Midlands?’

Meanwhile, in Ballymahon Vocational School, a third group is carrying out ‘A Statistical Analysis of the Transition Year Programme on Student Academic Attainment in Ballymahon Vs’.

Students in Lanesboro Community College have submitted both a group project - ‘Shape Language and Character Design’ - and an individual project - ‘Still Driven By Gender? A statistical analysis of the impact TY has on students’ subject choice for Senior Cycle and beyond’.

The sixth Longford project is a very fascinating investigation entitled ‘Does technology affect learning and research?’ and carried out by the students of Árdscoil Phádraig Granard.

All six Longford projects fall under the Social and Behavioural Sciences category and all are guaranteed to be of interest to the judges when they showcase at the exhibition in January.

