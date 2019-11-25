Longford Leader Editorial: Time to get a grip on blight of illegal drugs

The blight of illegal drugs has been taking a huge toll on people in towns and villages across the country in recent years, and Longford and surrounding areas have not been spared either.

It is not too strong to say that an epidemic of drugs problems is occurring right now.

The gardaí are on the frontlines trying to combat this substantial problem. However, it goes much further than simple crime prevention.

The drugs problem is a greater societal one and can only truly be solved with a strategic all-department approach from the government. It is obvious that there is a direct correlation between poverty and drugs misuse. Those on the fringes of our economic society are most at risk and have been for many years now.

Drugs misuse gets its claws into people at a young age and it is here where we need to target a solution. Opportunities, or the lack of them, give rise to drug misuse and the associated crimes that come with it.

There are too many people in this country who do not have access to opportunities to help them prosper and put themselves into a position of economic stability.

The want to tackle this huge problem seems to be missing. But the eventual, overwhelming positives for society will be seen in due course.

For instance, if those most at risk can be brought up with support and investment in opportunities for them, the need for the Government and the tax-payer to fund an expanded and over-stretched health service will be reduced somewhat.

This will counter the finances needed to give them said support in the first place. The macro-economics of it are plain to see.

The Government needs to look after the most vulnerable, but not in a charity-type, hand-out, way. Give those who crave opportunity the necessary support and initial investment and they will push themselves forward in due course.

The gap between the haves and the have-nots is growing all the time. We need to become a much more inclusive society. On one hand this can help solve the spiralling drug problem, but it can also help solve our greater societal problems too.