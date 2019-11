Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Micheàl Carrigy has welcomed the signing of contracts to appoint consultants Akom and R.O.D to progress the extention of a motorway from Mullingar to Rooskey.

The Fine Gael general election candidate said the signing of the contract underlined the Government's commitment to the project and Longford as part of Project 2040.

“This project is very important for the future economic development of our county,” he said.