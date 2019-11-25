Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Social media is a threat to health and a conversation killer

Second level research by Dr Niall Moyna has found that the cardiovascular health of sedentary 15 year olds is comparable to the health of those between the ages of 55 - 60 year olds, whose artery walls have significantly more plaque than is safe.

In other words, some teenagers are now showing dangerous levels of cardiovascular health, for their age, and are likely to die young.

Research carried out by University College Cork found that skills which were generally mastered easily by six years olds, such as running, jumping, catching or throwing any kind of sports ball, are now too difficult for many children by the time they reach the age of 12 or 13. Many children of that tender age are not able to catch or throw any sports ball, run swiftly, or jump without difficulty.

In general, both teachers and health experts all say that they have noted the worrying deterioration in children’s physical and motor skills over the past decade or more.

Only 12% of teenagers in secondary schools are meeting Department of Health recommendations to get at least 60 minutes daily of “moderate to vigorous physical actions” are not being practiced. As a result most young people, believe it or not, spend most days lazing and using social media, or else watching TV.

Niall Moyna, and several other people who are credited with the description of health experts, agree with him, unreservedly.

All maintain that social media is causing young people to become worse at conversation than they’ve ever been.