Longford Sports Partnership Autism in Sport workshop

Longford Sports Partnership will be hosting an Autism in Sport Workshop on Thursday, December 12 from 6pm to 9pm in St Mel’s College assembly hall.

This three-hour workshop will be delivered by Cara and it will provide participants with an understanding of Autism, focusing on the delivery of sport.

The course content is designed to help participants to recognise and understand key areas of consideration and to look at practical strategies, which will help to include people with autism in sport.

This is suitable for sports leaders, coaches, volunteers, teachers, principals, special needs assistants (SNAs), parents, or anyone who has an interest in making their sport accessible and inclusive for people with autism.

Places are limited, and booking is advised.

This can be done directly via Eventbrite website eventbrite.ie

Course price is discounted to €20 due to grant subsidy received and an Eventbrite booking fee of €2.20 is required.

Each attendee at the workshop on December 12 must be 16 years of age and the deadline for registration is Thursday, December 5.



For further information on this event please contact Orla Dempsey (Sports Inclusion Disability Officer) on 043-33 43495 or email odempsey@longfordcoco.ie