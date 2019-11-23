Killoe and Clondra pupils land top honours in Someone Like Me competition

Scoil Mhuire Clondra and St Teresa’s National School, Killoe, have been named Junior and Senior County Winners, respectively, of the prestigious national art competition, Someone Like Me.

Their success will see them join 47 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national title at an awards ceremony to be held at Dublin City Hall on Tuesday, December 3, the International Day of People with Disabilities.

The Scoil Mhuire entry is by 2nd Class pupil Tara McDonnell and it is a poster highlighting friendship and disability. Tara’s teacher is Ms Melissa Hussey.

The St Teresa’s NS entry was submitted by 5th and Senior Sonas Class pupils and their teacher is Ms Gráinne Fox. Their project features a video of children, exploring positive words 'outside of the box'.

The competition, which is supported by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 2,600 entries.

Entries ranged from posters and collages to large sculptural installations and multimedia pieces.

Now in its fourth year, Someone Like Me aims to raise disability awareness among primary school children and give them a greater understanding of what unites children of differing abilities.

In order to enter the competition, teachers and their pupils worked through a special lesson plan which challenged them to respond artistically and creatively to the theme of Someone Like Me, while, at the same time, appreciating and respecting similarities and differences in people, developing a shared understanding of how we should treat others in a caring, sensitive and inclusive way, and promoting a sense of belonging and connectedness.

The judges were particularly impressed with the submissions from pupils and teachers Scoil Mhuire Clondra and St Teresa’s NS, selecting them as Longford winners based on their insightful and inspirational responses to the theme.

Congratulating Scoil Mhuire Clondra and St Teresa’s NS, Minister of State with special responsibility for Disabilities, Finian McGrath TD said that he was hugely encouraged by the growing interest in the competition.

“We are exceptionally pleased with the response to this year’s competition which illustrates just how willing our primary school teachers and pupils are to help build a more inclusive Ireland where everyone, irrespective of ability or disability, is treated with equal respect and feels like a valued member of society,” he said.

Best wishes to Scoil Mhuire Clondra and St Teresa’s NS who will now go on to compete for the overall national Someone Like Me awardl on December 3.