Longford Writers Group to launch new anthology Home Made

Longford Writers Group have written a brand new anthology called Home Made, which they will be launching in the coming weeks.

Home Made is a beautiful little book which includes contributions from 17 members of the Writers Group.

The anthology includes stories and poems written on the theme of Home and Community.

The contributors are Lilian Okhuakhua, Linda Kelly, Thomas Carty, Eddy Lane, Damien Mcmanus, Martina Cooney, Philomena Murphy, Sean P. O'Neill, Maggi McKenna, Rose Moran, Dan Flynn, Sally Martin, Yvonne Coates, Eileen Moynihan, Detty Lowry, Ann Gerety Smyth and Rob Peacock. We got funding from Creative Ireland. Dan Flynn also did the cover art. Eddy Lane and Dan Flynn did the editing.

The book will be launched on Monday, December 2, at 7pm in Longford Library.

As the theme of the anthology is Home and Community there will be a speaker from The Simon Community. Longford Writers Group will be giving them a contribution of €100.

There will also be local dignitaries attending and there will be music by Valerie Nolan and Sean O'Neil.

Refreshments will be served and the Reflections Art Group will be launching their art exhibition on the same night.