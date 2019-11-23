Success for Longford farmer at Hereford show

The 6th annual National Hereford Calf Show took place in GVM Tullamore on Sunday, November 10, as a tribute to long standing Hereford breeder, council member and exhibitor, John Neenan, who passed away recently.

With 90 entries in total, there were five male and five female classes, with two young handler classes also and a commercial Hereford-sired class.

All stock were judged by Pembrokeshire based breeder Ms Non Thorne and weighed on the morning of the show.

There was significant success for Longford breeder JJ Farrell, the owner of Trillick Hereford, as his entry at this year’s show came home with a prize.

JJ’s April born bull, Trillick Chesney, was named Junior Male champion of the show and Reserve Male champion, much to JJ’s delight.

He said, “It was a great day for Trillick Herefords at the National calf show with our April bull Trillick Chesney.

“Chesney was Junior Male champion and Reserve Male champion. Well done to all on a great display of cattle.”

