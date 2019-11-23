Longford properties to go under the hammer

The Leinster Property Auction have noted a steady increase in enquiries from buyers over the past week with their final public auction of the year on the horizon.

After a successful year of auctions to date, the auction group are expecting most properties to be sold at their final auction on Thursday December 5 in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin at 7pm. Registration starts at 6.30pm.

Patrick Folan from The Leinster Property Auction said, “with the high demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market properties and we have thousands of registered applicants looking to buy. Our September auctions sold 52 of the 57 lots offered, and we expect similar results at the final auctions of the year.”

Some properties of note are:

Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

Offered at bids over €120,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering.

Located at Corneddan this property comprises of a derelict residence, on approximately 30 acres of good quality agricultural land. The property incorporates outhouses, a hayshed and yard facilities. The lands which are laid out in three divisions, are all under grass, well fenced throughout, with adequate water supply. There is road frontage along this holding. This attractive property is well located and convenient to the towns of Drumlish, Ballinalee, Enybegs and Longford Town.

Cullaghmore, Kilglass, Longford

Offered at bids over €175,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering.

An exceptional 4 bed detached residence, with detached garage, on a mature C. 0.50-acre site. This brilliantly located property is just a few minutes’ drive off the N5 and situated near Rooskey and the village of Tarmonbarry.