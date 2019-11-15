Permission sought for apartments at Templemichael, Longford

Longford county council have confirmed the receipt of a planning application seeking permission to change an existing dwelling into 4 no. 2 storey apartment buildings at Templemichael, Longford.

The development will include 8 no. 2 bedroom and 8 no. 1 bedroom apartments with independent access to each unit.

Works will include a new pedestrian and vehicle access, the provision of a green open space and garden areas, boundary fences/walls with internal pedestrian pathways, a connection to public sewer and water supply services.

The proposed site is located at St Michael Road & Connaught Road, Townspark, Templemichael, Longford.