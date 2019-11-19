Bishop Duffy leads prayers for Longford's ESB workers

Bishop Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnois, has described the pending job losses at ESB plants in the Midlands region in Lanesboro, Co Longford and Shannonbridge, Co Offaly as a ‘devastating blow’.

Bishop Duffy said the news is a blow to not only employees, but also the local economy and warned of his serious concerns of the consequences of this decision.

Bishop Duffy then issued calls for state investment to address the immediate needs of those who will lose their jobs. He also confirmed that he has asked for special prayers to be said at masses in the region over the coming weeks, for employees and families affected.