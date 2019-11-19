Moyne CS promotes sustainability through visual arts

A group of fifth year students from Moyne Community School recently explored the important topic of sustainability through the creation of powerful and persuasive graphic design posters.

The aim of the project was to raise awareness about plastic waste and pollution and to promote the use of reusable materials within the school.

The students used support artists like Saul Bass and Shepard Fairey as inspiration for the style of their posters, while also using catchy and thought-provoking slogans that captured the attention of the staff and students.

Students learned about the harmful effects that plastic can have on our environment, especially to marine life.

They also learned how art can be a voice and how they can explore many important topics through the medium of art.

“Well done to all students for their very successful poster designs and to Faye Reilly, Damilola Arowobusoye and Johanna Sheridan who were selected for best poster by their teachers Ms. Breslin and Ms Crowe.” said a spokesperson for Moyne Community school.



The posters are now on display in the school and have been drawing attention to the important issue, which will hopefully have a positive influence on the way we view and use plastic in our day to day lives.