New boat service in pipeline for Lanesboro/Ballyleague

After over three years of tireless work behind the scenes, the Lough Ree Angling Hub have confirmed that a new daily boat service specialising in angling and island trips for the disabled and others is to be launched on the River Shannon next year.

Recently, after a public eTender process, an Estonian company Alanaut was approved as the successful tenderer to build the specialist boat that will provide a public service seven days a week from the Quayside and Marina in Ballyleague.

It will offer tourists, visitors and locals access to Lough Ree, the Shannon and heritage of the area. The hub wish to acknowledge the fantastic support of Roscommon Integrated Development Company and the EU Leader programme for the project together with Waterways Ireland, Inland Fisheries Ireland and all local agencies and politicians.

The final steps on the boat design and contract details are being examined by the hub and Alanaut in the coming weeks (November 20th and 21st) and all going to plan, it is hoped the vessel will be on the Shannon by next summer.

Alunaud's core business is the production of aluminum recreational craft and small craft. In addition, ship repairs and maintenance and other metal works are carried out.

Lough Ree Angling Hub look forward to seeing the boat arriving in 2020 in Ireland and look forward to another announcement associated with this Access For All project in the near future.

The team who worked on this project was Alan Broderick, Ciaran Mullooly, Andy Burnett, Alan Farrell and Philip Gordon supported by the professional guidance of Emma E Brennan, Solicitor, Ballymahon.