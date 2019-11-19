Permission sought for 23 Longford town house development

SKS Co Ownership have lodged a planning application with Longford county council planning department, seeking permission to construct a 23-house development at Richmond Street, Longford, Eircode -N39 D858.

The proposed development will consist of demolition of existing industrial buildings on site and construction of 23 new dwelling houses.

These will comprise of: 2 no. 2 storey 2 bedroom semi-detached units and 21 no. 2 storey 2 bedroom terrace units.

The proposed works also include public realm landscaping, including shared public open space and public lighting, and the provision of all associated surface water and foul drainage services and connections.

It also includes the installation of a new pedestrian and vehicular access from Richmond Street and a new pedestrian and vehicular access from Sandy Row/Annaly Park as well as all associated site development works and services.