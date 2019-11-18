Planning application made for new housing development in Ballinalee

Longford County Council have received a planning application seeking permission for the construction of 8 houses at St Johnstown Td, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

The proposed development will consist of 4 sets of semi-detached units, with works to include the connection of said houses to existing public sewer and surface water networks.

Works will also include the extension of an existing roadway and pathway to facilitate the proposed units along with the construction of a new turning bay at the end of the proposed roadway.

The existing turning bay will be decommissioned once the new turning bay is complete.

Planning is also sought for associated landscapes, boundary fences and all ancillary site works at St Johnstown Td, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Planning permission for the above described was previously granted under register reference 04/822.