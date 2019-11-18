Longford Leader editorial: No room for failure

Transitioning from a brown past to a green future was a widely broadcast sound byte from Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton TD ahead of his much trumpeted visit to Longford on Monday, accompanied by Ministers Paschal Donohoe, Josepha Madigan and Kevin Moran.

With no viable business model beyond 2020, ESB announced that Lough Ree Power station in Lanesboro and West Offaly Power in Shannonbridge will cease the generation of electricity at the end of December next year, resulting in an accelerated exit from peat.

It is a devastating blow to the employees, their families and to the local economy.

It has been suggested that a total of 4,000 direct and indirect jobs will be impacted upon, with Denis Naughten TD saying the closures will have the same impact on the Midlands to that any loss of Google would have in Dublin.

The ESB, in strong collaboration with Bord na Móna, played a key role in the development of the economy of Longford and the midlands. It is contributing €5m to the government’s Just Transition Fund, bringing the total fund to €11m.

This funding will support retraining and reskilling workers and assist communities and businesses to adjust to the low carbon transition, but unions and opposition TDs believe this figure falls far significantly short of what will be required.

€5m has been set aside for bog restoration and rehabilitation and €20m to deliver new model to group housing upgrades.

Up to 1,000 new, sustainable jobs are set to be created but with no definitive timeline.

The ultra modern Lough Ree Power with capacity to generate up to 100MW of electricity, opened in 2004, replacing the older power station, at a cost of €200 million. “A wasted public investment,” opines An Taisce.

With Bord na Móna lay-offs earlier this year forcing the station off-grid for three months, Lanesboro folk feared the closure was coming, but not this quickly.

Government say they are committed to Just Transition and the green future. Here’s hoping those pledges don’t amount to lip service as if commitments aren’t lived up to, Lanesboro and Longford faces a very bleak future.