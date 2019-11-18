Granard firm Kiernan Milling to hold toy drive for Temple Street

Kiernan Milling, Granard, have revealed details of a Christmas toy drive for charity.

The ‘Toy drive for Temple Street’ is being held, as the name would suggest, in aid of Temple Street University Children’s Hospital.

All donations can be dropped off either at your local merchants or Kiernan Milling itself.

The closing date by which you need to get donations in is Monday, December 16.

Gift ideas include: Soft toys, Board games, Toy tractors and cars, Dolls, Blankets, vouchers and Lego etc.

“Donation toys is a simple way for you to make a real difference to the lives of sick patients in Temple Street Children’s Hospital.”

“Give a little magic this Christmas.”

For further info email ereilly@kiernanmilling.ie or contact Kiernan Milling on 043-6660000.