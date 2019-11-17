Public urged to attend Longford Joint Policing Committee meeting in Granard

Crime prevention will be the main topic up for discussion next week when Longford's Joint Policing Committee hosts a public meeting in Granard.

The open forum is set to take place at Granard Community Library on Monday November 18 at 7:30pm.

The main theme of the meeting will be issues surrounding crime prevention with a number of guest speakers pencilled in to address onlookers.



Among them include: Sgt Paul McDermott, Crime Prevention Officer, Roscommon/Longford, Eileen Finan, Lús na Gréine, Granard, James O’Neill, Property Marking Ireland, a

representative from Women’s Link Domestic Violence Services, along with a social worker from Older Persons Protective Services.