Public urged to attend Longford Joint Policing Committee meeting in Granard
Longford Superintendent Jim Delaney
Crime prevention will be the main topic up for discussion next week when Longford's Joint Policing Committee hosts a public meeting in Granard.
The open forum is set to take place at Granard Community Library on Monday November 18 at 7:30pm.
The main theme of the meeting will be issues surrounding crime prevention with a number of guest speakers pencilled in to address onlookers.
Among them include: Sgt Paul McDermott, Crime Prevention Officer, Roscommon/Longford, Eileen Finan, Lús na Gréine, Granard, James O’Neill, Property Marking Ireland, a
representative from Women’s Link Domestic Violence Services, along with a social worker from Older Persons Protective Services.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on