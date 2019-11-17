Lanesboro anglers to hold Coosan pike competition
Lough Ree Anglers have revealed details of an upcoming pike competition, which will take place at Coosan Point.
The event will commence from 10:30am on Sunday, November 17, and will run until 4:30pm. It will be operated under a catch, measure, photo with tag and release method.
Entry is set at €20 per person.
There will be a minimum of three cash prizes for the competition.
