Acorn Players to host Aughnacliffe fundraiser show for cystic fibrosis

Described as 'a side splitting comedy that will have you shaking in your seats & begging for more', the event is being held in aid of Cavan Branch Cystic Fibrosis and on behalf of Kian Galvin.

The Cavan cystic fibrosis branch have so far helped fund the opening of two outpatient Cystic Fibrosis rooms in Cavan General hospital and two Peads/children rooms.

The play 'Loophole' is set in modern times with up to date themes running through it. We have two miserable farmers Paidi and Cass.

On the surface it seems they are best friends but time will tell. Paidi has been told he will die in six months so he decides to leave the land to Cass.

Paidi's no-good brother Rooster will cause problems as will a lady of the night from Poland Kasia. The local solicitor Miss Murphy will sort everything out hopefully with the help of the two nosey neighbours Mairead and Molly.

Local performers in the play are Rosie Kiernan and James Grimes. Tickets are on sale in the local shops Costcutters, The Post Office Aughnacliffe, The Post Office Moyne, Corrigans, Lynches Arva, and from Pauline Galvin directly on 086 356 5962.

The show will take place in Aughnacliffe Community Centre on Saturday, November 23, getting underway at 8.30pm. Admission costs €10.