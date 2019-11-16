Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: A friendship built on respect - Gay Byrne was a 'singular genius'

I was very privileged to become friends with Gay Byrne, and during my time in the music business I attended the Late Late at some stage every single year from 1981, until Gay retired.

We didn’t become friends easily, nor quickly - he was very cautious and private - but I respected him deeply, and always wrote a short note to him after every show.

Simply expressing my gratitude, because I knew just how important an appearance was, and what it did for an artist.

Every single time he replied, in his own handwriting, and eventually we got closer.....maybe after three or four years appearing there. I still have his notes.

One night in hospitality he came over and began to talk, and said some very nice things.

He talked about a “Matt Fox” who had spoken to him on the radio show several years before and wondered if I was any relation. My own shock at the fact that he remembered was equalled by his, when I told him he was my father.

A friendship grew, which was sincere. Simple as that.

We were friends, but I wouldn’t say bosom buddies!

I learned as time passed, that he deeply valued anyone who never ever asked him for anything.

There was nothing special about that, but he learned that I was a stickler for protocol at all times irrespective of need.

I genuinely knew just how stressful presenting the Late Late was, so at all times, any enquiries about a slot, were conducted through Brigid Ruane, who was my point of contact.

As time passed, I knew that Christy was such a big deal that I could name the date, but we never did take such a liberty.

He called my office a couple of times over the years, never about any artist I managed.

Gay was a really nice man, a pure Irishman, who had another persona on air, altogether.

Before every show, nobody met Gay.

He was never disturbed.....except by Maura Connolly....who was an impeccable and very qualified personal assistant.

Even her visits to his room were very rare.

When he stepped out of his dressing room, before going onto the set of the Late Late proper, the connecting hallway was emptied, nobody was allowed into it, and he walked up and down getting into the groove before hitting the stage.

I watched him, one night, warming up, he walked along briskly, flexing, swinging his arms, saying okay, okay, okay, okay, let’s do it, let’s do it, let’s do it.....again and again.

In those days, he did the same every single night.

When he hit the floor, he was ready. He was ‘on air’.

After all the hyping up beforehand he usually said “Good evening ladies and gentlemen” or something similar - a very simple greeting, no jokes, no comedy, but pure entertainment.

He looked at all times as though at home, relaxed, and acted as if he controlled the entire enterprise.

But he did, in every respect.

Gay was the producer and if anyone tried to say something inappropriate, he’d answer them quickly, whilst at the same time surreptitiously putting his hand up giving a sign; that meant their microphone should go dead. It always did!

Nobody answered Gay back, on air.

A man who worked all hours, morning to late evening every single day.

A singular genius; there was nobody like him.

Gay Byrne, 1932 - 2019. R.I.P.