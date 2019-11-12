Gardaí investigate morning assault of female and infant

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that took place in Ashbourne, Co. Meath at approximately 7:00am on Monday, November 11, 2019.

A male in his 20s was arrested on the 11th November 2019, and was detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He will now appear before Trim District Court this afternoon, November 12.

A female (20s) received minor injuries and during the course of the assault an infant received serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

The investigation into injuries sustained by the infant in this incident is still ongoing.

