Gina & the Champions at Backstage Theatre Longford this weekend

The Backstage Theatre is set to be brimming with nostalgia on Friday night as one of Ireland’s favourite bands gets set to return to the stage for a night of hits.

Gina and the Champions will take to the Backstage Theatre while on their Greatest Lover Tour, and a great night of music is in store for fans that venture out this weekend.

Gina, with her band, Gina, Dale Haze and The Champions established themselves as Ireland’s top attraction in the late seventies and maintained that coveted position right through the eighties with record breaking attendances at dances and concerts, wherever they performed.

Matching their live success with industry recognition, the band were awarded every accolade there is in the Irish music industry.

1979 proved to be a monumental year for Gina, firstly with the release of one of her biggest hits, The Greatest Lover, and then to be decorated with two major awards; Gina being voted Ireland’s Number 1 Pop Singer and the band being voted Ireland’s Top Band. Amazingly, this feat was to be repeated a number of times over the following years.

As well as relentless touring, Gina, Dale Haze and the Champions made innumerable television appearances both in Ireland and Britain over the course of their lengthy career.

Appearances on the late Gay Byrne’s famed Late Late Show were a regular occurrence, performing many of their hits, such as, The Greatest Lover, Give me back my Love, Dreams are Good Friends, Drunken Sailor and many more.

The Champions made many friends along the way when they played to packed ballrooms in venues such as The Longford Arms, The Sunset Club, The Granada Ballroom Granard, Ballinagh and many more.

So, let’s relive the Hits and Memories of The Champions when they visit The Backstage Theatre, Longford, on Friday, November 8.

Tickets are on sale now at the Backstage Theatre box office, via 043 33 47888, or by logging on to backstage.ie.