Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Rural people know who’s who in their regions

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan claimed in a long interview, on RTÉ, that the unrest in Achill is caused by alt-right agitators.

That’s a silly smokescreen, and as a rural TD he should know better than to propagate that line.

The same claim was made about Oughterard, where outsiders who tried to insert anyone into the meetings were quickly turfed out.

Rural people know who’s who in their regions.

Oughterard is a place I can truthfully speak about, and it would be a rather foolish person who’d buy the line about agitators.

Oughterard residents are already quite militant themselves, and what they claimed was absolutely true.

No services to cater for an influx of refugees, on the scale that was being proposed.

Meanwhile, no such trouble in our capital city!

Which could absorb one hundred people without being noticed.