Table quiz for Longford First Responders set for next week

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Micheál Carrigy (FG) will host a table quiz in conjunction with Longford First Responders on Thursday, November 21, in the Tally Ho Bar, New Street, at 8.30pm.

Longford First Responders received funding of €13,000 in August of this year under CLÁR 2019. This funding was granted to help support the fantastic work that is carried out by this voluntary organisation.

“These volunteers are on 24 hour call 365 days a year. This money will go towards training and equipment but most importantly the purchase of new defibrillators and cabinets which will be placed in and around the environs of Longford Town,” said Cllr Carrigy.

“I was delighted to get involved with Longford First Responders and assisting them with applying for this grant because of the great work they do. I am also assisting them in organising this quiz to raise funds for the shortfall between the grant and the cost of the equipment.”

Local businesses and members of the community are invited to contribute to the event, Cllr Carrigy added.

“We would be grateful if businesses or people out there would consider sponsoring a question round, table or even donating a spot prize,” he said.

Anyone wishing to do so can contact Cllr Carrigy by calling into his office on 2 Dublin Street or calling 0433362111. Cllr Carrigy can also be contaced via email at: campaign4carrigy@gmail.com.