Mags set to share her slimming secrets with people of Longford

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 3st 1.5Ib is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Mags Gallagher joined her local Slimming World group in Roscommon 18 months ago when she was feeling at her lowest with her weight. She hated attending social events and how it felt like such an effort to exercise.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Members at the Longford group are getting ready to welcome Mags as their new Consultant when she takes over at The Temperance Hall, New Street on Tuesday, November 12.

According to data in The Healthy Weight for Ireland Obesity & Action Plan 2016-2025, one in four children are overweight or obese and six in ten adults are over weight or obese.

Mags says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across Ireland. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“After losing 3st 1.5Ib and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

“As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

“Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

Like Mags, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities.

Caroline, who runs Slimming World’s Mullingar group and manages Longford, Westmeath & Meath West as a Team Developer, says:

“With Mag’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Mag’s Slimming World group will be held at Temperance Hall, Longford every Tuesday at 9:30am, 11:30am and 6pm from Tuesday, November 12 next.

For more information or to join Mag’s groups either pop along on November 12 or call her on 087-965 6674.

