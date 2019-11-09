Funds secured for road widening at Fermoyle NS

He said, “I have secured funding to widen the road leading to Fermoyle National School, Lanesboro.



“This is great news for local residents and for parents of the 116 kids going to school there, as it was very dangerous for cars meeting at busy times.



“There was a serious accident there 2 years ago, in which it was lucky a child wasn’t seriously injured and there were many other near misses.”



Cllr Farrell confirmed that the road will be widened and the ditch taken out to help visibility.