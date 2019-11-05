Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: No let up in burgeoning drug epidemic

The renewed economic circumstances are once again being partially blamed for the incredible rise in cocaine use across Ireland. Studies show that nowadays, it’s not just the high powered types, it’s all walks of life.

The Gardai have found that more and more people going out for the weekend use cocaine, to “perk them up” and “keep them going” when drinking.

I’ve often heard it referred to as the executive drug.....well that description has most definitely been outdated.

The old story of cocaine being the drug of choice for middle-class dinner party is long out of date. The consumer now “is a farmer or a nurse”, according to one garda.

If one takes a look at any provincial newspaper most weeks, you’ll find a reference to the burgeoning drug epidemic.

In a Donegal Democrat report, a Letterkenny garda described the drug problem in the town as ‘rampant’.

Cocaine is now bulked up by mixing anything from baking powder to rat poison. The cocaine user doesn’t mind.