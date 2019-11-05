Longford's St Christopher’s Services to hold AGM next week
St Christopher's Services in Longford is to hold its AGM next Tuesday (November 12)
St Christophers, the Co Longford association for persons with an intellectual disability, have revealed details of their upcoming 55th AGM.
The AGM will take place on Tuesday, November 12, in the Sylvia Dawson Hall, St Christopher’s Centre, on the Battery Road, Longford town. The event will kick off from 8pm sharp.
