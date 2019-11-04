Missing midlands teen located 'safe and well'

Late last week, An Garda Síochána issued a missing persons post, seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of fourteen year old Athlone teen, Ronan Quinn.

Ronan had been missing from Athlone since Sunday, October 27, however, gardaí have now confirmed that he has been located 'safe and well'.

They have thanked the public for their assistance.

