Funding boost for social enterprises in Longford

Longford Community Resources CLG are inviting applications from local social enterprises for the Small Capital Grants Scheme, announced this week by Mr Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The scheme will provide grants of between €2,000 and €15,000 for equipment, repairs or refurbishments which will enable social enterprises to improve their service.

The scheme is an initiative under the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland 2018-2022, which the Minister published in July, and will be administered through the Local Development Companies.

CEO of Longford Community Resources CLG, Adrian Greene said “Along with all Local Development Companies throughout Ireland, our staff have been supporting social enterprises through the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme, LEADER and other programmes for many years and this new fund will give the sector a significant boost, particularly by assisting early stage projects that have huge capacity for positive social impact.”

Announcing the scheme, Minister Ring said:

“One of the main objectives of the National Social Enterprise Policy, which I launched in July, is to grow and strengthen social enterprises. The new small capital grants scheme will support over 100 social enterprises through funding of €1 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

“It will provide grants of between €2,000 and €15,000 to enable social enterprises to make small equipment purchases, or to carry out refurbishments to their premises .”

Full details of the Small Capital Grants Scheme for Social Enterprises, including application forms and guidelines, are available by contacting Longford Community Resources CLG by phone at 043-3345555 or by email enquiries@lcrl.ie

All applications must be received by Longford Community Resources CLG by 3pm on Monday, November 11.

It is expected that applicants will be notified of the results of their application by the Department of Rural and Community Development by December 11.

For further information, contact Longford Community Resources CLG at 043-3345555 or email: enquiries@lcrl.ie