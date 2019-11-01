Public invited to join Longford Ramblers and Hikers this Sunday

On Sunday, November 3, Longford Ramblers and Hikers will join up with the Holey Soles Annual Fr Ed’s Charity Walk & Ramble in the beautiful Glenade Valley.

They will meeting at the Axis Centre at 9:15am.

They have also revealed that their Christmas party will take place on Saturday, December 7, in the Longford Arms. Please contact Christian for full details. A calendar of walks has also been organised for more details contact longfordrambles@gmail.com

You can join them on their walks on Wednesday evenings, meeting at Dealz, Market Square, Longford at 7:30pm. All welcome. Bring membership cards on weekend walks.

You can also check out the Longford Ramblers and Hikers Facebook page for photos of their walks.