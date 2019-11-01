Public invited to join Longford Ramblers and Hikers this Sunday
The N4 Axis Centre will be the meeting point this Sunday where Longford Ramblers and Hikers are set to join up with the Holey Soles Annual Fr Ed's Charity Walk & Ramble
On Sunday, November 3, Longford Ramblers and Hikers will join up with the Holey Soles Annual Fr Ed’s Charity Walk & Ramble in the beautiful Glenade Valley.
They will meeting at the Axis Centre at 9:15am.
They have also revealed that their Christmas party will take place on Saturday, December 7, in the Longford Arms. Please contact Christian for full details. A calendar of walks has also been organised for more details contact longfordrambles@gmail.com
You can join them on their walks on Wednesday evenings, meeting at Dealz, Market Square, Longford at 7:30pm. All welcome. Bring membership cards on weekend walks.
You can also check out the Longford Ramblers and Hikers Facebook page for photos of their walks.
