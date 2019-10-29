Property marking event takes place in Longford

Longford Vintage, Club in conjunction with Longford County Council, Longford Gardaí and the Longford Joint Policing Committee, are holding a property marking event, in a bid to prevent further thefts in the region.

It takes place tonight, Wednesday October 30, in the Longford vintage clubhouse, Connolly Barracks from 8-10pm.

It is a great opportunity for the public to get some of their valued properties marked with their Eircode. It has been proven that items are less likely to be a target for theft once they are marked.

People can use the event to have items such as quads, chainsaws, trailers and more, marked on the night.

For further information, call Miceál Nolan on 087-1167630.