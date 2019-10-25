Ardagh girl guides paint it pink for breast cancer

Last Thursday saw the fourth annual Ardagh Girl Guides Paint it Pink fundraiser for Breast Cancer.

As always, the support from family, friends and community was fabulous with a total of €337 raised.

The girls had spent the previous weeks busily crafting and preparing for the event with all sorts of goodies made, including scrunchies, dog biscuit treats, bookmarks, buns and upcycled crafts. Of course there was also face painting and s'mores! Every year this event never fails to amaze in the quality of crafts and the level of support.

The Paint it Pink fundraiser gives girls the opportunity to contribute and make a difference to their community both locally and further afield, part of the Irish Girl Guides Journey programme outcomes where girls develop a strong sense of their own identity and are empowered to make a difference.

Irish Girl Guides have units in Ardagh, Longford and Drumlish, a Senior Branch unit in Ballymahon and are always looking for volunteer Leaders.

For further details please contact Joanna on 086 237 2616 or find us on Facebook and see more pictures of Thursday's event.