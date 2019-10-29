Third edition of Longford Leader Annual to hit shelves in coming weeks

The Longford Leader newsroom are currently working on the third edition of the Longford Annual.

This will be available in mid November through local newsagents and will reflect on some of the highlights of the year that was whilst also looking ahead to the year 2020.

It will be packed full of some of the best features of local press and will also feature a nostalgic look back through the years as we re-produce actual archive pages from bygone years.

We also plan to reproduce some of the best photos from 2019 as well as some of the most popular archive photos as published in our weekly Down Memory Lane feature.

The publication will very much be a collaborative effort and to that end we are appealing to readers for some help and assistance. If you are a local poet, writer or photographer then we would love to feature your work. Also we are looking to reproduce wedding photos of local couples who were happily married over the course of the year.

The Longford Annual will be available in local shops from mid November and it promises to be a treasure trove of memories and highlights from the year that was as well as a topical and seasonal look back at bygone years.