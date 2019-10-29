Longford man ties knot with partner he allegedly assaulted, court hears

A man who appeared at Longford District Court last week charged with assaulting his partner will appear before Judge Seamus Hughes again on January 14, 2020.

Igor Nesteruk, 17 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford was charged with assaulting a female and causing her harm at 17 Canal Drive.

Defending solicitor Frank Gearty explained to the judge that Mr Nesteruk is a completely changed man since the incident, which occurred in May 2019.

“His wife attended with him at my office last week and indicated that he has reformed and doesn't drink,” said Mr Gearty.

“They've gotten married since the event. He's a different person since the incident on May 24.”

Judge Seamus Hughes requested that Sgt Gary Loughrey for the State check on the victim of the assault and ordered that the case be brought before the court again on January 14 to ascertain the victim's view and DPP's direction.