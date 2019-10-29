Spirit clothing - Giving back to the community for their continued support

Although Spirit are almost twenty two years in business this year, they are forever grateful for the support provided by the people of Longford and surrounding areas, so much so that Joe and Peter have decided to do all they can to give back to the community.

“Over the years Longford and Longford people have been amazing to us,” Peter told the Leader.

“The support we get is genuine and something myself and Joe are passionate about.”

With this in mind and since the foundation of Spirit, which was done over a pint of the good stuff, Peter and Joe have given back in any way they could.

Keeping their own history in mind, they have supported and sponsored many local initiatives down through the years, one of which is the annual Longford marathon.

Peter explained to the Leader, “Every year we give the Irish winner a suit, so they can dress up and have something they feel good in after the race.”

They have also recently added Longford swimmer and Olympic hopeful, Darragh Greene, to their roster, as he has become a brand ambassador for the store.

Peter said of the new affiliation with Darragh, “He is a lovely guy, seriously dedicated and he is a super character.

“He conducts himself very well and we hope he does well.”

As former St Mel’s College students themselves and with Peter’s brother Leonard having won two all-Ireland titles with the school, the lads felt it fitting that they support the school teams.

And this they did as they became official sponsors almost nineteen years ago and this affiliation, Peter and Joe hope, will continue for many more years to come.

“We have been sponsors of St Mel’s college since maybe 2000,” Peter said.

“I played for Mel’s, my brothers played for Mel’s and Joe went to Mel’s, so were were keen to partner with them going forward.

“You give and you receive. It is as simple as that,” Peter concluded.