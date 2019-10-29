Longford Local Enterprise Office marks National Women's Enterprise Day

Just like Boris Johnson's 'let's get Brexit done' catchphrase, the chief byword in evidence last week was 'Making it Happen' as officials from Longford's Local Enterprise Office (LEO) came together to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day.

The networking event for entrepreneurs from Longford and across the midlands took place in Gloster House, Birr, Co Offaly with the aim of inspiring more women in Ireland to start and grow their own business.

Another well respected female voice from the locality, Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin was among a number of special guests on the day.

Anna Lane of Local Enterprise Office Longford said there was no denying the importance of the occasion.

“Now in its thirteenth year, National Women’s Enterprise Day is an important milestone in the Local Enterprise Office calendar,” she said.

“It gives us the opportunity to highlight the success stories of women in Longford who continue to do amazing things in business, across every sector.

“The day itself is also an opportunity for businesswomen to network, engage, share tips and advice and to find out what supports are available for their business through their Local Enterprise Office.”