Grattan Óg gear up for major OsKaRs fundraiser

Grattan Óg GAA are to host a major OsKaRs style event on November 9 next in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Ahead of that much anticipated showcase, Tom and Mick Maguire are holding a 25 Card Drive with a €500 cash prize and a further €500 of prizes on the night.

It all takes place this Saturday (November 2) at Stonepark National School at 8:30pm.

For those of you who aren't familiar with The OsKaRs, the event itself is primarily a fundraising themed occasion where people will experience a close rendition of the actual ‘’Oscars.’’ Red carpets, glitz and glamour will be very much to the fore on the night as well as a wonderful evening of entertainment.



Seven movies have been carefully selected and local people from the area will be re-enacting a well known scene from these movies.

They will then be premiered at the OsKaRs night where all the work has been done in advance and everyone can sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The Grattan Óg committee are officially launching the event this Friday in Andy Byrnes at 9pm where all movies will be announced as well as the casting call for those movies.

They would like to welcome people to join them on the night for the big reveal.

This event is not only a brilliant way to raise funds but to boost morale and community spirit. Grattan Óg Gaa have been operational for over 40 years and in the past number of years have seen a significant growth in their ladies club which started approximately 6 years ago.

This is a vital aspect of the fundraiser to create proper facilities for the ladies club.

The funds raised will be used to build new ladies dressing rooms, a gym and meeting room.

Further details can be found on www.facebook.com/grattanoskars or ticket office 087 9399233.

Your support is gratefully appreciated.