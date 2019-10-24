Johnny Brady to star at Bunlahy GAA fundraiser

Bunlahy will be the envy of the county this weekend as it prepares to roll out the red carpet for country music star Johnny Brady.

The Co Antrim frontman will be the main attraction as part of a major GAA fundraiser.

The event is being held in a bid to drum up much needed funds to complete building works on dressing rooms and a meeting room on the grounds of Ballymore GFC.

It all kicks off with a junior disco on Friday night (October 26).

The following evening sees the north Longford townland welcome popular DJ Fergal Darcy followed by the ‘Alternative Rose of Bunlahy’.

Twenty four hours later, the weekend's leading luminary will take to the stage at local establishment Creegan's.

A head of the spectacle, a member of the organising committee expressed the importance this weekend has to everyone associated with the club.

“Ballymore GFC is a small rural club, made up of brothers, sisters, cousins, father, uncles, mothers and aunties - one big family,” said the spokesperson.

“This club is going strong and is at the heart of all its members. Speaking to the Club Chairman Luke Reilly, he is astonished with the support the club has recieved on the doorsteps of people from neighbouring parishes. People are so generous and supportive of our club, we are so grateful.”

The club received donations from over 160 local firms ahead of the event.

For more information about the event contact Luke Reilly on 087 8262966 or any Ballymore GFC club member.