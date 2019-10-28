Longford Credit Union to host Alzheimer Café

The next Alzheimer cafe will take place, on Wednesday evening next, October 30, at 7.00 pm in the room at the back of Longford Credit Union.

Entrance and car parking facility are at the rear of the building, between Longford Shopping Centre and Longford Motor tax office.

Guest Speaker on the night is audiologist Jenevieve Butler. His topic is Untreated hearing loss and Dementia.

This is an information and social evening with tea, coffee, and refreshments.

Anyone who is affected by Dementia is welcome to attend.