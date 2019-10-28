Longford Women’s Link take in trip to Budapest

Longford Women’s Link were in Budapest, Hungary for the third project partner meeting of the Erasmus+ DELSA Project on digital skills.

Longford Women’s Link (LWL), a partner in the DELSA Erasmus+ project on digital competences and skills, attended the third project partner meeting in Budapest recently, which was hosted by LEARNI.

The DELSA project addresses the issue of low digital competences and skills and will develop concrete training and educational resources to advance digital abilities of adults.

The two-year project has eight partners from six European countries (Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain) and is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Commission under Key Action 2: Strategic Partnerships for Adult Education.

At the meeting, partners finalised the training module content of the DELSA programme, (which will be available in 5 languages), as well as problem-solving in digital content creation, productive collaboration and information and data literacy.

Multiplier Events in each project country are envisioned during the DELSA lifetime to foster project visibility and to disseminate its methodology and outputs.



The DELSA project lead partner is Irish Rural Link and LWL are represented on the IRL board by Deputy CEO Tara Farrell. Tara is also the Chairperson of AONTAS, the national adult learning organisation in Ireland.

For more information about DELSA and LWL initiatives visit: www.digitaldelsa.eu

www.facebook.com/

LongfordWomensLink or on Twitter at @LWLLongford.

You can also get in touch by email at tarafarrell@lwl.ie or by phoning +35343 3341511