Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Comfortable Leader Cup win for holders Mullinalaghta

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday last was an eerie place.

Most of us arrived after the hurling match took place, starting three hours earlier than the football.

The stand was bereft of occupants, just a sprinkling here and there, and a few more on the hill the far side, during the Leader Cup final.

Everyone with whom I was speaking to were asking “what’s going on that the match is at this time?”

I couldn’t answer that.

Thinking it was just me who wondered what was the rationale.

At four o’clock on a Saturday afternoon when people are still working seemed a very strange time to have a game.

There would definitely have been at least three hundred more, minimum, if it was held on the Sunday.

Strange decisions from county boards blight the fixtures schedules.

A good game, Colmcille v Mullinalaghta, which the holders won comfortably enough.

Colmcille, who still look good to me, played well, but continue to be ponderous and maybe a bit slow moving at times.

I do think they’re a terrific team, oozing with talent, and players like Barry McKeon are really exciting. What a player.

Cathal McCabe had a golden opportunity for a goal but should have kept the ball low, David O’Rourke saved, and the chance was gone.

Mullinalaghta, with John Keegan and David McGivney dominating at midfield, never seemed to suffer from any threat. They moved the ball swiftly up the field, whereas Colmcille were rather slow in ball transference in certain areas of the field at times.

On many occasions they did too much hand passing, allowing Mullinalaghta set up defensively at the ready.

This is the tenth League that Mullinalaghta captured.