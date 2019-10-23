GROW Stress and anxiety management info evening in Longford

GROW have revealed that they are to host an information evening on ‘Managing Stress and Anxiety’ in the EDI Centre, Athlone Road, Longford.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 24, and will run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

This event is catered for people who are looking for help and information on dealing with the stresses that life can present whether that is at home, work or school.

“All are welcome to come along to this free event.” said organisers.

Contact Assumpta Lyons for further details on 086 811 4135.